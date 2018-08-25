Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

ADS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

ADS opened at $236.93 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 809,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 974,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 468,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

