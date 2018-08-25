Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $51,303.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $181.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

