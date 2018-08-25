Alibaba Group (BABA) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.77.

BABA opened at $174.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after buying an additional 2,077,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,320,121,000 after buying an additional 615,024 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,533,655,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,249,763,000 after buying an additional 328,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,963,007,000 after buying an additional 1,235,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

