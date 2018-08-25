Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALDR. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of ALDR opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $386,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,719.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $142,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

