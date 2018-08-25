AES Corp (AES) Position Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of AES worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of AES and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

