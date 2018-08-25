Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) SVP Sells $3,057,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP James Robert Anderson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $3,057,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,268.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, James Robert Anderson sold 22,687 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $434,229.18.

On Friday, June 22nd, James Robert Anderson sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,177,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, James Robert Anderson sold 160,529 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $2,708,124.23.

AMD stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

