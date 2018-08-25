Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) SVP Sells $3,057,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP James Robert Anderson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $3,057,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,268.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 10th, James Robert Anderson sold 22,687 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $434,229.18.
- On Friday, June 22nd, James Robert Anderson sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,177,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 20th, James Robert Anderson sold 160,529 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $2,708,124.23.
AMD stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
