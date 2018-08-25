Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.83.

AEIS stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.10). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $497,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5,051.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104,106 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

