AdEPT Telecom plc (ADT) Insider Purchases £38,031.08 in Stock

AdEPT Telecom plc (LON:ADT) insider Ian Michael Fishwick acquired 10,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £38,031.08 ($48,614.44).

ADT stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.64) on Friday. AdEPT Telecom plc has a twelve month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($4.92).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from AdEPT Telecom’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AdEPT Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to small and medium-sized business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers landline call, line rental, broadband, IT, and mobile and data connectivity services, as well as IP telephony, and support and maintenance services.

