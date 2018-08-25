Acushnet Holdings Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

GOLF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 239,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Acushnet had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $478.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.42 million. research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Acushnet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.