Acuity Brands (AYI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News coverage about Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acuity Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.6855631675148 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:AYI opened at $149.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $109.98 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

