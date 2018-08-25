Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,634 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $74.09 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

