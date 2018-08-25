Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.48). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 67.75% and a negative net margin of 1,405.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 97.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $4,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 121,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,616. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

