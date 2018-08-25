Acacia Communications (ACIA) Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Overweight

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ACIA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $258,998. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Acacia Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Acacia Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Acacia Communications by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

