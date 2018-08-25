Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Abercrombie surpassed the industry year to date driven by its strategic capital investments, cost-saving efforts, loyalty and marketing programs gaining traction. It is also gaining from a robust surprise trend. The company delivered narrower-than-expected loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2018, while top line beat estimate. Notably, this was the fourth straight positive bottom line surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from strong performance across all brands, effective marketing and growing consumer confidence, alongside robust comps, gross margin growth and expense leverage. Moreover, currency tailwinds aided results. Going forward, the company focuses on improving customer experience by investing in loyalty programs, stores, DTC and omni-channel capabilities. However, the company estimates operating expense to increase nearly 2% from the fiscal 2017 level, versus the prior guidance of 1% increase.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.01.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 471,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

