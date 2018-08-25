AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $8.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.09 billion and the highest is $8.37 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $7.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $32.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.43 billion to $33.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $35.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.98.

ABBV stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 80,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

