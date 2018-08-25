ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 24 price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays set a CHF 27.60 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 25.70.

VTX ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Thursday. ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

