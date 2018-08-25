A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $188,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,641,757.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $581,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock worth $1,643,690 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

