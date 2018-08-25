8,227 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Purchased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 1,811.0% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

WESCO International stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $81,889.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Ann Wolf purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

