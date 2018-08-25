81,421 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 429,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

ANF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In related news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $502,815.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

