7,575 Shares in Ferrari NV (RACE) Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 66.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,028,000 after purchasing an additional 459,151 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,623,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,889,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15,027.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,998.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after purchasing an additional 325,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $36,169,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.57.

Shares of RACE opened at $127.52 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $103.65 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

