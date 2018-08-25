673,760 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Purchased by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 673,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,853,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,564,000 after acquiring an additional 328,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,121,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,683 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,152,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,592,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after acquiring an additional 295,144 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMT opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $646.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

