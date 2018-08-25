52,708 Shares in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,177,000 after buying an additional 1,748,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axis Capital by 597.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after buying an additional 1,265,436 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,225,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Axis Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,963,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after buying an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $57.49 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Axis Capital news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $148,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

