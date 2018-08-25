46,736 Shares in Realty Income Corp (O) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,866,000 after acquiring an additional 192,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,694,000 after acquiring an additional 199,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,801,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,170,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In other news, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,886 shares in the company, valued at $979,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,067 shares of company stock worth $4,615,110. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.