4,553 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

ADM opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,974,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

