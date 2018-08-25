4,429 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,429 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $232.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.