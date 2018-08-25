4,000 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NASDAQ USLB opened at $33.11 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.