$4.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $4.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $18.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.52 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,215,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.2% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

