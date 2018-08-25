3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.1% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 83,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. ValuEngine lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.67.

MMM opened at $205.29 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $190.57 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.