37,510 Shares in Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DX. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 700,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DX opened at $6.39 on Friday. Dynex Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 93.79%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DX. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on Dynex Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

