3,632 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $355,965.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,827.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,936. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $112.11 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.