30,844 Shares in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 299.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 3.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 16.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 12,591 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,366,878.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664,053 shares in the company, valued at $53,735,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,003 shares of company stock worth $7,834,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.10.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

