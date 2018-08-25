29,394 Shares in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,617,000 after buying an additional 336,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 5,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,029,000 after buying an additional 311,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,357,000 after buying an additional 263,012 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 766,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,646,000 after buying an additional 232,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 202,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WBC opened at $120.51 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. WABCO had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBC. Zacks Investment Research cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WABCO from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $159.00 price target on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of WABCO in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.