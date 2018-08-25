$26.18 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $26.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $26.32 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $106.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $107.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $117.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $44,580.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 39,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,486,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,085,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,204,765.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,947. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 20.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 932,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 160,754 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,304.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 153,152 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,202,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $35.67 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $724.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

