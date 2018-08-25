$259.40 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report sales of $259.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.00 million and the highest is $260.83 million. Atlassian posted sales of $193.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. 2,062,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,214. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.14, a P/E/G ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 2.44. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

