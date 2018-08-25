$19.71 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post $19.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the lowest is $19.62 million. Marchex reported sales of $22.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $81.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.65 million to $81.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $81.14 million to $83.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marchex by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,737,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.3% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 94.1% in the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 970,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 470,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 955,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 136,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,139. Marchex has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

