17,700 Shares in ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 1,428 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $130,362.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,202.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 10,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,769.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,873 shares of company stock worth $4,677,588. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.29. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.55 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 16.05%. analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

