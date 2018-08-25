$169.71 Million in Sales Expected for Roku Inc (ROKU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce sales of $169.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.37 million and the lowest is $167.77 million. Roku posted sales of $124.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $720.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.55 million to $726.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $960.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $937.03 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

ROKU traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 9,601,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.90. Roku has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,318,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $10,870,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,671 shares of company stock valued at $67,551,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.