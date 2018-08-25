$15.70 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (AIRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce sales of $15.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $60.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $68.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27 and a beta of 2.04. Airgain has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 76,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

