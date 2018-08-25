13,330 Shares in Intuit Inc. (INTU) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total transaction of $20,941,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total transaction of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,644. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $216.63 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.66 and a 12 month high of $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

