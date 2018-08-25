$128.22 Million in Sales Expected for Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) to announce $128.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ellie Mae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.70 million and the highest is $128.80 million. Ellie Mae posted sales of $107.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellie Mae will report full year sales of $499.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $501.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $586.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $547.20 million to $600.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ellie Mae.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.79 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELLI shares. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ellie Mae to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ellie Mae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Shares of ELLI opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.57. Ellie Mae has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $116.90.

In related news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $313,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeb S. Spencer sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $257,897.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,860 shares of company stock worth $6,488,871. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 325,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI)

