12,416 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $226,426.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,693.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.