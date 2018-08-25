10,166 Shares in Ford Motor (F) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,527,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645,741 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 188,248,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,085,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,078 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,992,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,237 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,560,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,330,000 after acquiring an additional 497,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

