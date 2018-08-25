1-800-Flowers.Com’s (FLWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

“We have only assumed 4% Consumer Floral growth in our model despite a modest tailwind from a yet better Valentine’s Day placement and likely further share gains from FTD. However, our margin assumptions are also more in lines with historical norms, calling for 60bps of improvement y/y.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLWS. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Noble Financial cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $913.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.57 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, General Counsel Gerard M. Gallagher sold 26,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $335,839.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 271,338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 550,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 252,148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,844.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 233,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 221,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

