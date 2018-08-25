$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. LPL Financial reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. 340,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,758. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $114,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 71.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

