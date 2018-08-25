$1.09 EPS Expected for ASGN Inc (ASGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.09. ASGN reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, insider Theodore S. Hanson sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,152,175.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,156,145.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $117,639.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,687 shares of company stock worth $4,630,186. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $57,585,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $42,993,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $8,088,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.