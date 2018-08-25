-$1.03 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.20). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to ($3.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 12,089.94%.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

ASND traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $74.06. 106,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,744. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $76.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

