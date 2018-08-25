$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $535.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 576.26% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,906,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,438 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $21,834,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 991,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 383,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 333,667 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 537,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $66.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply