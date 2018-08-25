$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $535.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 576.26% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,906,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,438 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $21,834,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 991,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 383,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 333,667 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 537,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $66.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

