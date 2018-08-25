$0.78 EPS Expected for WesBanco Inc (WSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.13. 121,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other WesBanco news, CFO Robert H. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $101,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,808.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony F. Pietranton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $659,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $996,640. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

