$0.75 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Olin reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.85 to $27.79 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Olin by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 858,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,244. Olin has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

