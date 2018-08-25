-$0.17 EPS Expected for GTT Communications Inc (GTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($3.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.88 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director S Joseph Bruno sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $352,310.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 429,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,640,893.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 626,761 shares of company stock valued at $21,636,131 and have sold 31,417 shares valued at $1,480,341. 23.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GTT Communications by 148.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

